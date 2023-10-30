MLAs raise concerns about whether ATVs will be allowed on more parts of Confederation Trail

Politicians asked questions in the P.E.I. legislature Thursday about the province's series of consultations about the future of the Confederation Trail — specifically when it comes to possibly allowing more access for motorized vehicles like ATVs.

Green Party MLA Peter Bevan-Baker raised the issue first, saying the network of trails built on P.E.I.'s abandoned railway lines gives Islanders access to nature and exercise as well as functioning as a popular tourist attraction for hikers and cyclists.

The government of P.E.I. is currently asking residents to share how they use the Confederation Trail, and offer suggestions on how the system could be improved.

"Given the economic benefits associated with non-motorized use of the Confederation Trail, what steps are you taking to encourage and protect the continued use of the trail by pedestrians and cyclists?" Bevan-Baker asked Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson.

Currently, the P.E.I. Snowmobile Association leases the trail during the winter, while mostly walkers, runners and cyclists use it during the rest of the year. Horseback riders are permitted to use certain sections of the trail, and there are places where all-terrain vehicles are permitted to cross it.

PC MLA Brad Trivers says residents in his area are raising concerns about sharing the Confederation Trail with motorized vehicles, with many of them saying they don't think it's a safe option. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I. )

Recently, groups representing ATV riders have said they would like more access to the trail, though they differ on how much access would be reasonable.

On Thursday, Progressive Conservative MLA Brad Trivers continued questioning Hudson about whether the government intends to expand the permitted uses for the trail.

They believe that ATVs should not share the Confederation Trail with pedestrians and cyclists. They believe it's too dangerous. — MLA Brad Trivers, about constituents he's heard from

"What I'm hearing from my constituents, many of them, is that they believe that ATVs should not share the Confederation Trail with pedestrians and cyclists. They believe it's too dangerous," the backbencher said.

Instead, Trivers said he thinks ATV riders should have their own trail system.

"What funding initiatives and supporting legislation regulations are you considering to support a designated ATV trail tip to tip?" he asked Hudson.

Trivers said developing a designated ATV trail system would draw people to the Island and help a new set of tourism operators, if the trail system was designed to encourage stopping in different communities.

ATVS to share 'certain small sections of the trail'?

The ATV Federation of P.E.I. has been planning an Islandwide trail since 2018, and in the meantime has been granted permission to cross the Confederation Trail at certain points.

At the moment, ATVs and dirt bikes have permission to cross the Confederation Trail at places like Winsloe. (CBC)

Responding to questions in the legislature, Hudson said he has met with the ATV Federation and his department has been working with its members on a number of pilot trails across the Island.

There's tremendous opportunities here to work with the ATV Federation and to grow the tourism aspect of ATVing. — Transportation Minister Ernie Hudson

"I do agree with the honourable member that there's tremendous opportunities here to work with the ATV Federation and to grow the tourism aspect of ATVing," Hudson said.

Speaking with reporters outside the legislature, Hudson said his department also plans to "look at what a trail system for ATVs right across the province, from tip to tip, potentially can look like, even outside of the Confederation Trail. But with that, are there certain areas, certain small sections of the trail that may be required?"

'We do want to put in place, without a doubt, the safest and the best practices,' Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Ernie Hudson said Thursday. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Hudson said that during the consultation process, he has met with a number of different organizations, from cyclists and pedestrians to those representing snowmobilers and horseback riders.

Safety is the first priority

Speaking with reporters outside the legislature, Hudson said that no matter what the use of the trail is, safety has to be the top priority. When it comes to whether it's possible for pedestrians and motorized vehicles to share the trail, Hudson said he'll wait to see what comes out of the consultations.

"I'm not going to pre-judge… We do want to put in place, without a doubt, the safest and the best practices,."

The province is still accepting written comments by mail, by e-mail and through an online survey until Dec. 1.