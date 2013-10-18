MLAs return to modified legislature May 26

MLAs are heading back to the P.E.I. Legislature on May 26 to pass bills related to COVID-19 and other urgent matters.

The move comes following a request from the premier, Opposition and third party, said Speaker Colin LaVie. He is waiving the requirement of a 60-day notice for the opening.

P.E.I. will be the last province to recall the legislature since the start of the pandemic in March. For weeks, the Opposition Green Party has been calling on the government to sit, and has recently begun to post its own "question period" on social media.

Personal information is being gathered by border security about Islanders & essential workers entering province. A question by <a href="https://twitter.com/RenewableSteve?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RenewableSteve</a> to Min of Justice <a href="https://twitter.com/BloyceThompson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BloyceThompson</a>: how is <a href="https://twitter.com/InfoPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@infopei</a> protecting this info & was privacy impact assessment completed? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEIvirtualQP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEIvirtualQP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peipoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peipoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/6U7dyWAdWV">pic.twitter.com/6U7dyWAdWV</a> —@peigreencaucus

The legislature, which sits in the Cole Building while Province House next door undergoes extensive renovations, has been reconfigured to ensure physical distancing and other safety protocols.

To free up space to allow the 27 MLAs to stay two metres apart, the media and public galleries have been removed.

The proceedings can be viewed through the Legislative Assembly of P.E.I. website or on its Facebook page.

