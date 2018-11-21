P.E.I. MLAs support motion to ban LGBT conversion therapy

P.E.I. MLAs expressed unanimous support Tuesday night to ban LGBT conversion therapy in the province.

Conversion therapy purports to make LGBT persons straight. The motion was brought to the floor by Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker. Bevan-Baker told the legislature the practice is harmful and unethical.

"Health organizations and associations across the board have loudly and assertively denounced the practice," he said.

"You cannot cure an illness that does not exist."

The motion is non-binding and has no legal standing. Health Minister Robert Mitchell said there is no conversion therapy currently being practiced on P.E.I.

A representative of the PEERS Alliance said the group would like to see the province take the next step and introduce legislation.

With files from Nicole Williams