Greens say province not doing enough on COVID-related absences among school staff

A Green MLA wants to know what the P.E.I. government is doing to address absences among Island educators because of COVID-19.

Lynne Lund raised the issue during question period in the legislature Thursday.

"I've heard from at least a couple of schools who've had to halt resources to children like English as a second language and use those resource teachers to act as substitutes for teachers who are isolating," she said.

"These resources for Island students are critical after the two years of disruption they faced. How are you addressing this so resources are never pulled from students who need it?"

Responding to questions in the chamber, Education Minister Natalie Jameson said the department has contingency plans in place to address absences and has put forward staff to help in situations where schools need to cover absences.

"Overall, our attendance has been relatively steady, albeit there have been some absences in various areas but we are dealing with those as they arise," Jameson said.

Minister says absences are manageable

According to the Public Schools Branch there are 345 substitutes and 127 uncertified substitutes currently employed and no schools have needed to close due to staff absences related to COVID-19. Over the last two weeks, the absence rate among staff has been 13 per cent, which is three points higher than normal.

In a statement, it said schools "have been able to access substitutes, itinerant and casual staff to fill absences. In the event there are insufficient substitutes, we draw on other qualified staff within the system."

The PSB said a very small number of English as an additional language teachers have been deployed to cover temporary absences since staff and students returned to classrooms this year.

Education Minister Natalie Jameson says there are 345 certified substitutes working across both the English and French school boards, along with more than 100 uncertified substitutes, who can cover absences. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Speaking with reporters outside the chamber, Jameson said substitute teachers, staff from the Department of Education and UPEI students completing education will also step in to help support Island classrooms.

Jameson said so far absences among education staff have been manageable.

"I think we continue to do what we've been doing and if staff and students continue to follow protocols in place we'll see this to the end," she said.

"We continue to adapt and be agile and fortunately now we're five weeks in we haven't had to make any major changes to our operations," she said.

Greens say more support needed

Lund is concerned staff absences could lead to burnout. She'd like to see the department consult with teachers and other school staff to find out how to best support them as they continue to navigate this phase of the pandemic.

"I want to know that the minister is communicating with the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation is hearing their concerns, is working with them to try to mitigate this so that teachers are not left in a scramble and students' learning outcomes aren't being dropped," Lund said.

The Public Schools Branch said administrators work hard to solve any staffing problem at the school level and there is also a dedicated team at the PSB working with those administrators to support schools in meeting their operational needs.