Green MLA renews calls for more support for grandparents, alternative caregivers 

A Green MLA is renewing her calls for more information about P.E.I.'s alternative caregiver program — and demanding more rights and funding for grandparents and alternative caregivers looking after children.

The Grandparent and Alternative Caregiver Program began in 2017 as a pilot project that would work as a substitute to foster care. It provides family members like grandparents, aunts and uncles, or family friends, with $700 a month per child to assist them with daily living costs, clothing and transportation.

MLA Karla Bernard raised questions about the program in the legislature Tuesday, saying she continues to hear concerns from caregivers about inconsistencies when it comes to funding and eligibility compared to other programs.

She said the $700 a month per child often isn't enough to cover a family's total needs — especially when the caregivers are on a fixed income.

'If we want to keep children in their families, why are we not supporting family members who step up and care for these children?' Karla Bernard says. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I. )

Bernard said in most cases, caregivers under the foster care program get more funding, as well as coverage for dental, eye exams and extra-curricular activities.

"Sometimes the best foster situation for a child is actually staying with a relative, a grandparent or aunt," she said.

"If we want to keep children in their families, why are we not supporting family members who step up and care for these children?"

Bernard said foster parents also have legal guardianship over the children in their care, a status that isn't automatically applied to alternative caregivers.

Caregivers have access to child benefit, minister says

Barb Ramsay, minister of social development and seniors, said the government works hard to ensure everyone is taken care of financially.

"They are looked after very well. I think they're happy where they are," she said.

Ramsay said under the alternative caregivers program, people also have access to up to $500 per child through the Canada Child Benefit, something those under the foster care program do not.

This makes the rates more comparable, she said.

Minister Barb Ramsay says alternative caregivers receive $700 a month per child and can get up to $500 through the Canada Child Benefit. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I.)

Speaking with CBC News outside the chamber, Ramsay said families under the alternative care program also receive coverage for dental, medical and any other special needs.

She added that foster parents receive a monthly fee based on the age and needs of the child in their care, but did not say how much that amount is because it differs from family to family.

"It's a three-tier program depending on the child, whether it's an infant or whether it's a child with a disability. So that can vary," Ramsay said.

Ramsay said she recently met with foster families to discuss the program and find out what's working and what needs to be improved. She said she'd like to do the same with those in the alternative caregiver program.

"I know there's a group of advocates that I'd love to sit down with and see what we can work out. If there's anything that we can do as a government, we certainly want to make sure that our children are looked after," she said.

Policy coming this fall, Ramsay says

Bernard said she's been speaking with grandparents who have told her they're not happy with the way things are and they'd like to see a change. She said she'd like to see the monthly rate paid to alternative caregivers increased.

This isn't the first time the Green MLA has asked for more details about the program. She posed similar questions to former social development ministers in 2019 and 2021, asking for a copy of the policy that outlines how the program is run and who is eligible.

"It is 2023 and we still haven't seen said policy, which we have been asking for fairly consistently," Bernard told CBC News.

Ramsay said that policy is expected to be ready by this fall.

"As the minister I will ensure that it does come forward," she said.

The department said there are 154 care providers in the alternative care provider program supporting 209 children.