Opposition leader calls on province to scrap $5 Skip the Waiting Room fee for walk-in clinics

The leader of the P.E.I. Green Party is asking the government to remove the $5 fee charged to patients who use Skip the Waiting Room to book appointments at walk-in clinics online.

The website and app allows patients to register online for an appointment, and when that time nears they receive a call or text telling them to head to the clinic.

Peter Bevan-Baker raised the issue during question period on Thursday. He said the 20,000 people on the patient registry without a family doctor rely on walk-in clinics to access primary medical care, and the fee creates a barrier to that access.

He said you need access to the Internet and a credit card to use the service, which isn't always an option for all Islanders and creates a barrier for some of the province's most vulnerable people. When getting into a walk-in clinic for care isn't an option, people will go to the emergency department, which is already facing capacity issues, Bevan-Baker said.

'We know the social determinants of health suggest that people who have less money tend to have more illness,' says Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

"This creates a system that is less accessible for our most vulnerable citizens who may not have access to a credit card," Bevan-Baker said.

Bevan-Baker asked Minister of Health and Wellness Ernie Hudson why the province is requiring a fee and a credit card to access the service.

Speaking with reporters outside of the chamber, Bevan-Baker said the current system disadvantages people who might be in need to walk-in care the most.

"We know the social determinants of health suggest that people who have less money tend to have more illness," he said. "Now we're putting another barrier in their way in order to access what is a critical and essential service, which is guaranteed to Canadians through the Canada Health Act."

Health Minister Ernie Hudson says he reached out to staff in his department after question period and will look into whether the fee can be reduced or eliminated. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Outside the chamber after question period, Hudson said he agrees.

"I did direct staff, after question period today, I was in contact with them to take whatever necessary steps there may be to remove that $5 fee," said Hudson.

The $5 fee is charged to people booking appointments for primary care at walk-in clinics, but is not charged for other provincial services such as booking an X-ray or COVID-19 vaccine.

Hudson said the fee is collected by the company that owns Skip the Waiting Room, to cover the costs of service.