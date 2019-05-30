P.E.I. Greens seek more rights for alternative caregivers

The P.E.I. Greens want to see more rights given to grandparents or alternative caregivers looking after children.

In the legislature Wednesday, Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker questioned government about what he called "unaddressed issues" with the Alternative Caregiver Program.

Beginning two years ago, grandparents or other eligible caregivers could receive up to $700 per month per child to assist with daily living costs, clothing and transportation.

Caregivers not 'afforded the same rights'

But Wednesday, Bevan-Baker expressed concerns that some caregivers were being left out because of the program's eligibility criteria.

The program is administered through Child Protection Services. Because of that, Bevan-Baker says some applicants "report feelings of shame and fear associated with the process."

He said the current setup has those caregivers sign a program agreement rather than a custody or guardianship agreement.

"They don't have many of the rights that other guardians enjoy," said Bevan-Baker. "Why aren't these caregivers afforded the same rights and responsibilities as other guardians?"

159 caregivers receiving funding

Minister of Social Development and Housing Ernie Hudson said he's aware of the issues and has met with several groups to discuss potential solutions and initiatives for alternative caregivers.

"The concerns that have been brought forward are being looked into and will be addressed accordingly in [an] expedient manner," Hudson said during debate.

A government spokesperson later told CBC in an email the program had 264 applications and currently, 159 grandparents or other care providers are receiving funding.

The spokesperson said the number of people who applied isn't the same as the number currently in the program, but that doesn't necessarily mean some people weren't accepted.

It could be because the alternative care provider didn't pass a basic home safety assessment done by the department, or because the placement was temporary and the children were returned to the care of their parents.

