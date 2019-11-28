Why 1 Liberal MLA decided to keep the fall sitting of the legislature going

P.E.I. Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry was summoned to close the fall sitting of the legislature Wednesday, but one Liberal MLA spoke up to stop that from happening.

A number of bills, including the capital budget, still required third reading Wednesday evening, but they had only just passed second reading earlier that day.

Legislature rules require unanimous consent of the house to allow third reading of a bill on the same day it passes second.

Liberal MLA Robert Henderson said no. The lieutenant-governor stood down, and MLAs will be back in the house on Thursday.

Henderson told CBC News he is still waiting for answers to questions, and he hopes with another day in the legislature he might get them.

"I've asked many questions in the legislature regarding some of the issues around health care centre hubs, around the way asphalt was distributed in the capital budget, and I didn't seem to get very forthcoming answers," he said.

"As a representative of the people of O'Leary-Inverness I figure I'm entitled to reasonable answers."

Henderson said he wants to ask more questions about health care and he hopes other members of his party will too.

