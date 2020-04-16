Minister commits to appeal process for people denied entrance to P.E.I. who applied on compassionate grounds

Justice and Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson has committed to creating an official appeal committee for people who have applied to come to P.E.I. for compassionate reasons but have been denied.

The commitment comes after questions from Opposition leader Peter Bevan-Baker in the legislature Thursday.

Bevan-Baker said he's heard from a number of Islanders who have had their applications for compassionate travel to P.E.I. approved on the same day, but others with similar reasons have been denied access.

"As you might imagine, those folks who are denied are feeling very distraught and confused," he said.

Compassionate travel deemed essential

Travel to the province has been off limits since mid-March, unless the reason for travel is deemed essential. P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office (CPHO) has classified travel on compassionate grounds as essential.

On the province's website, it says that could include people who are seeing someone in palliative care, attending a wake or funeral or supporting someone during childbirth.

But anyone looking to the come to P.E.I. needs to apply and receive approval from the province before arriving.

Bevan-Baker asked for clarification on the province's criteria and if the minister would commit to creating an official appeals process if applications for compassionate travel are denied.

Applications fast-tracked

In his response, Thompson said "these are challenging situations that we are facing and every file is unique. Every case is unique and ... the staff at [the Emergency Measures Organization] take it very seriously."

"There is an overwhelming amount of people that want to enter this Island."

Applications to the province are dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

Thompson said any applications to travel to P.E.I. on compassionate grounds are fast-tracked. If EMO is unclear whether or not an application should be approved, it is sent off to the CPHO to review and make a decision.

Right now, there is no official appeals committee for people applying on compassionate grounds who are denied entry, but Thompson said he would make it a top priority for his department.

More from CBC P.E.I.