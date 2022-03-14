Government breaking promise over wage parity for Best Start workers, say Greens

A slated wage increase for Best Start program workers just won't cut it, says P.E.I.'s Official Opposition.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker said during question period on Friday an additional $54,000 allocated in the budget for the program is quite a ways away from the $175,000 needed to bring wages to parity with those of early childhood educators.

"Their jobs have been classified as the same as early childhood educators, yet they are paid much, much less when they should be paid on par. And that was a commitment of the government," Bevan-Baker said, asking the province whether they'd be willing to increase wages now.

"This is yet another broken promise from your government. You've had three years to honour your commitment to these invaluable child-care providers who look after the most vulnerable of Island children, but instead they're being treated like second-class citizens."

Best Start is run by the CHANCES family centre in partnership with the province. It helps families who need extra supports by having workers check in regularly with their child during the first three years of their life.

Premier Dennis King said the province is working on increasing the workers' wages, and that it's currently doing a review to get them on the same level with early childhood educators.

"I know there's issues with [the Early Childhood Development Association] and others, and we're trying to find the best path forward, Mr. Speaker. I do value the work that they do," he said.

"I've said it in here for three years, Mr. Speaker: We need to continue to pay people more money in this province. We're working hard to get to that level. But Mr. Speaker, we have a long way to go."

The province allocated $27.2 million to early learning in its latest budget to expand child-care spaces, designate more centres and increase wages.

Bevan-Baker said the government should commit to extending all future wage increase to Best Start program workers as well.

"The premier said that he values the work that these people do," he said.

"I want you to value that with money."