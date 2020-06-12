MLAs want input on how much power cabinet should have during state of emergency

A legislative standing committee wants to hear from Islanders on a controversial piece of legislation that would give cabinet the power to suspend provincial laws during a state of emergency.

MLAs from both opposition parties have characterized the bill as a "government power grab."

Under the proposed amendments, cabinet would be able to alter or suspend any provincial legislation during a state of emergency and for 90 days afterward, as long as it was considered to be in the public interest.

Liberal MLA Gord McNeilly, who chairs the standing committee looking into the legislation, said it's important to get input from Islanders.

"It's one thing to hear from the departments to talk about how COVID and how the barriers around the current legislation affected you, but what's the process Islanders want us as legislators to take moving forward if we do get a second wave," he said.

"How much and how far can cabinet's powers go in those cases?"

Several further changes to the law have been proposed that would limit which pieces of legislation the Emergency Measures Act could override.

The deadline for public submissions is Thursday.

