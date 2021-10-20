Spring sitting of P.E.I. Legislature underway using hybrid model

The spring sitting of the legislature started Tuesday and for the first time the P.E.I. Legislative Assembly is using a hybrid model to meet.

On Jan. 11, the legislative assembly announced it was switching to hybrid sittings — both virtual and in person — and would be closing its public gallery till further notice.

Proceedings are being live streamed on Facebook and the government website, though the gallery is now open.

"The hybrid proceedings are to allow for any unforeseen circumstances. Omicron was very unexpected from our perspective, it seemed to have come out of nowhere," said Joey Jeffrey, the P.E.I. Legislative Assembly's clerk.

"This allows us to switch very quickly if we need to go full virtual."

Good news! You can attend debates in person this sitting! Seats in the public gallery are limited due to public health measures, but the public gallery is open. Vax Passes are required to enter the building and masks must be worn at all times. —@peileg

The switch to a hybrid sitting allows all members of the legislature to attend sessions, even when isolating due COVID-19 exposure, Jeffrey said.

"By keeping hybrid proceedings in place, members who may be isolating can still attend, so districts aren't disadvantaged by not having their members in house."

Stratford-Kinlock MLA James Aylward attended the sitting virtually due to isolating for COVID- 19. Cornwall-Meadowbank MLA Mark McLane also attended the sitting virtually. He was isolating after being identified as a close contact.

That dynamic is removed somewhat when you're isolated and doing this remotely. — Don Desserud

Despite the flexibility of a virtual proceeding, most members of the house would prefer in-person proceedings, Jeffrey said.

"Virtual is definitely a tool in our arsenal right now, but no one would say that it would replace being in a room, in-person," he said.

"It really would be up to the house if they want to continue this for reasons besides the pandemic."

'Omicron was very unexpected from our perspective, it seemed to have come out of nowhere.' (Zoom )

Hal Perry, deputy Speaker of the legislature, said MLAs should only attend sittings virtually when isolating for COVID-19, awaiting test results or if they've been identified as a close contact.

"It is not intended to be used as a convenient or preferred way for members to attend," Perry said. "Part of the responsibility is doing the work where it was intended to be done."

If front-line workers and teachers are expected to be on-site for their jobs, MLAs should be too, Perry said.

"We should lead by example, we are not above any Island worker, and I believe that this is where all constituents expect their MLAs to be because this is where we were elected to be."

The only challenge Jeffrey sees arising from MLAs attending proceedings virtually is when it comes to voting. In an in-person proceeding, members of the house will stand up in favour or against a motion, he said.

"With virtual proceedings, we will probably have a physical indication on screen and a voice indication as to which way they're voting, so it is crystal clear," he said.

Lack of social dynamics a possibility

UPEI political science Prof. Don Desserud said the lost social dynamic could also be a detriment to the virtual sitting.

A hybrid sitting will be a culture shift for the assembly, but it's a necessity during the pandemic, UPEI Prof. Don Desserud says. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

"An important part of having a legislative assembly, particularly a small one like we have in Prince Edward Island, is the fact that everyone being in close proximity, that becomes part of the debate itself," Desserud said.

"They can see each other's facial expressions, their body language, they react to what's going on."

Having some MLAs join sittings virtually can affect that, he said.

PC MLA James Aylward attended the first spring sitting virtually. (P.E.I. Legislature/Zoom)

"That dynamic is removed somewhat when you're isolated and doing this remotely. You don't get that same sense of belonging, even with your own caucus."

Despite some technical and social challenges, hybrid sittings are a "necessity" due to the pandemic, Desserud said.

If hybrid sittings are to continue after the pandemic, there needs to be a guideline of when MLAs can attend sittings virtually, he said.

"I would hope that they would — if they do make this a part of the public regular process — that they impose strict guidelines … when it can be used and when it cannot be used."