P.E.I. legion warns of scammer calling for donations

Members of the P.E.I. Royal Canadian Legion are warning of a scam that involved someone calling to ask for donations for a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The caller did not identify themselves as a member of the legion, but officials with the organization want to make it clear it is not them.

Duane MacEwen, president of the P.E.I. Royal Canadian Legion Provincial Command, said they do not ask for donations over the phone this time of year, when the poppy campaign is underway.

"Everyone knows our donation boxes are out all across the Island and as usual the general public here on P.E.I. has been in great support of the legion and supporting our veterans, so the poppy, that's the key right there."

MacEwen said police have been notified.

