P.E.I. ready for legal marijuana, says finance minister

The final rubber stamp on Canada's legal marijuana legislation is expected to be applied this week and P.E.I. is ready to go, says the cabinet minister responsible for the file.

With the passage of the federal government's C-45 in the Senate Tuesday, government stores selling cannabis products are expected to open in eight to 12 weeks.

Heath MacDonald said P.E.I. has been preparing for a launch date and he's glad to finally have more details on what it will look like.

About 1,500 people applied to work in cannabis retail, says MacDonald. (CBC)

"Waiting on the final legalization. It holds things up," said MacDonald.

"It's been a long process but it's given us time here, on Prince Edward Island, to get ourselves organized. A lot of people said well we knew it was coming. Yes, we did, but we didn't know the framework around it, and that always adds obstacles."

Hiring underway

An education campaign has been prepared, said MacDonald, and with the legalization date more clear that will be launched soon.

Social media will be a big focus for the campaign, but a variety of avenues will be used to get the government's message about the safe use of marijuana out.

The government has also started hiring for the administration and operation of its four cannabis retail stores.

MacDonald said there were 1,500 applications for the jobs.

For Islanders interested in growing their own plants, MacDonald said the province will be going with the four-plant maximum in the federal legislation.

Manitoba, Quebec and Nunavut want to ban homegrown. MacDonald said P.E.I. is keeping an eye on that debate, adding the province is also keeping in mind being consistent with the rules in the other Maritime provinces.

