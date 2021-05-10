Opposition calling for expansion of P.E.I. legal aid

P.E.I.'s Official Opposition is calling for an increase in funding and an expansion of the province's legal aid supports.

Legal aid is a program that helps low-income Islanders through the justice system by providing legal representation in criminal law, youth criminal justice, or family and civil law cases.

But the Greens say the threshold for qualifying, and what can be covered by legal aid, needs to include more people in a variety of situations.

"I worry about the huge impact a lack of money is having on access to justice," Green MLA Lynne Lund told the legislature Wednesday.

"We hear from constituents all the time who need legal representation, but the cost is so prohibitive that they end up trying to represent themselves, and this means worse outcomes for them.

"A person working full time would have to earn less than $9 an hour to be eligible for legal aid. Legal aid is being grossly underfunded."

Lund asked Justice Minister Bloyce Thompson a variety of questions on the topic. The minister told the members that he is continuing to work with the federal government to increase funding.

'IRAC does not help in tenancy disputes'

After the exchange, Lund told CBC News she's troubled that a person working full time for minimum wage would already earn too much to access legal aid.

"That has a huge impact on people because it isn't just victims. It isn't just people who are facing charges that need legal aid support," she said.

"They absolutely do, but all kinds of the regular things you're experiencing in your life, you need legal advice for it. And the lack of ability to get that advice and representation is a huge problem for people."

'The threshold for accessing it is so incredibly low that almost no one is eligible for it,' said Green MLA Lynne Lund. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I.)

Lund said legal aid should also be available for tenancy disputes, such as a tenant's appeal of an eviction before the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commision (IRAC). She also asked about it in the legislature.

"For the answer to that question, Mr Speaker, it's not going to be a popular answer, it's the IRAC. They have to go to IRAC for the assistance. It's the third, independent body regulator that will help a tenant in these cases," Thompson replied.

"It's not a popular answer because it's not correct," Lund shot back.

"IRAC does not help in tenancy disputes, they don't fill out paperwork, they don't prep documents, they don't attend hearings, they don't help plan appeals. People need representation from a lawyer.

"I don't understand how government doesn't get this. With the salaries of people in this room, you would struggle to pay for legal representation. I don't know how we expect people on minimum wage to do it."

I will have this talk with my fellow cabinet colleagues and see if there's anything that we can do for that situation right now. — Bloyce Thompson, minister of justice.

Thompson said justice ministers across the country have asked for more legal aid funding for their provinces.

He also said the department is in the process of hiring two new legal aid staff.

"We'd love to raise the threshold to include more people," he said. "And that's something we will have to continue to advocate for going forward."

Justice Minister Bloyce Thompson told the legislature that the department is in the process of hiring two new legal aid staff and he is lobbying the federal government for more funding. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I.)

On the question of expanding the scope of legal aid services to include tenancy disputes, the minister told CBC he recognizes the severity of the housing crisis.

"In this atmosphere we're in right now, I think it's something that I will have this talk with my fellow cabinet colleagues and see if there's anything that we can do for that situation right now," he said.

"The minister has the power to expand of the scope of what's covered in legal aid, and that is something that is not in legislation, it's in policy," Lund said.

"He can do it now. He needs to."