A Charlottetown community garden is growing

A community garden in Charlottetown is expanding after steady demand from people in the area.

The Legacy Garden, located behind the P.E.I. Farm Centre in Charlottetown, is adding 50 plots to its offerings.

"We held it to 150 allotments for the last few years being afraid we would lose people and not be able to keep up with that number," said Phil Ferraro, general manager of the P.E.I. Farm Centre.

"The waiting list continues to grow so we're expanding it with another 50 plots."

Ferraro said he hopes that is enough to accommodate anyone who wants to join the community garden.

"It's a real great community garden, we designed it so there is a commons area."

We do require they garden organically, because we are in the city. We do require that they maintain a neat and orderly appearance. — Phil Ferraro, P.E.I. Farm Centre

Ferraro said there is a picnic table for people to enjoy as well as a fire pit and other amenities.

"It really is to develop a sense of community. We've got all kinds of newcomers as well as local residents, young people, senior citizens. So it's a great opportunity for people to be able to garden in the city."

With staff starting at the garden Monday, Ferraro says the hope is the ground will be dry enough for them to get to work.

"Unfortunately the ground has been a little too wet to do anything in the garden," Ferraro said.

Surprised by engagement

Ferraro was surprised with the level of engagement. Six years ago when the garden started there was a worry it wouldn't be sustainable, he said.

"The first year we had 85 allotments, the second year we increased that to 100, then we expanded to 150."

With the addition of 50 more plots this year, the Legacy Garden is hoping to fill 200 allotments, Ferraro said.

"We do require they garden organically, because we are in the city. We do require that they maintain a neat and orderly appearance."

The fee for a plot depends on the size — the fee starts at $40 for roughly 100 square feet, Ferraro said.

If you are interested in a plot at Legacy Garden you can contact the P.E.I. Farm Centre by email, phone or through its Facebook page.

More P.E.I. news