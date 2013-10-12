LED project complete for Fitzroy parkade, others in works, city says
'We're hoping by 2050 that Charlottetown is a carbon-neutral city'
The City of Charlottetown continues to implement its plan to install LED lights in its three downtown parkades.
The work was completed at the Fitzroy Parkade in 2018 at a cost of $169,000, said Coun. Terry MacLeod, chair of the city's environment and sustainability committee. He said the LED lights will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save the city about $33,000 a year in energy and maintenance costs.
"Moving forward we need to reduce our footprint a bit, and one of those components of the energy plan was to reduce greenhouse gas in our corporate structure," MacLeod said.
'Sustainable community'
Some LED lights have also been installed in the Pownal and Queen Street parkades, he said, with the goal to have them complete over the next few years.
MacLeod said the city is promoting electric buses and vehicles, among other initiatives, in efforts to "foster a sustainable community."
"We're taking it pretty serious," he said. "We're hoping by 2050 that Charlottetown is a carbon-neutral city with diverse economical and strong community renewable energy."
More P.E.I. news
With files from Malcolm Campbell
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.