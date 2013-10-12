LED project complete for Fitzroy parkade, others in works, city says

The City of Charlottetown continues to implement its plan to install LED lights in its three downtown parkades.

The work was completed at the Fitzroy Parkade in 2018 at a cost of $169,000, said Coun. Terry MacLeod, chair of the city's environment and sustainability committee. He said the LED lights will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save the city about $33,000 a year in energy and maintenance costs.

"Moving forward we need to reduce our footprint a bit, and one of those components of the energy plan was to reduce greenhouse gas in our corporate structure," MacLeod said.

'Sustainable community'

Some LED lights have also been installed in the Pownal and Queen Street parkades, he said, with the goal to have them complete over the next few years.

MacLeod said the city is promoting electric buses and vehicles, among other initiatives, in efforts to "foster a sustainable community."

"We're taking it pretty serious," he said. "We're hoping by 2050 that Charlottetown is a carbon-neutral city with diverse economical and strong community renewable energy."

