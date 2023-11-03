P.E.I. Lebanese community reflects on its past as Canada marks 1st heritage month

Canada is celebrating its first-ever Lebanese Heritage Month. For some members of the Lebanese community in P.E.I., it's a recognition that's been a long time coming.

Earlier this year, Parliament unanimously passed legislation making November a time to recognize and honour the contributions of Lebanese people across the country.

In P.E.I., the local Lebanese community will be commemorating the milestone by raising Lebanon's flag at a city hall ceremony in Charlottetown Saturday.

More than 700 people in P.E.I. identify as being of Lebanese descent, according to the 2021 census. That's out of 210,000 people across Canada.

Paul Haddad, a member of the Canadian Lebanese Association of P.E.I.'s board of directors, said the first Lebanese people came to P.E.I. more than a century ago. Most of them didn't know English and had to work as pedlars selling items door to door, he said, but eventually they transitioned into other trades and professions.

"It takes a long time, over 100-and-some years, to get to this point, to be recognized in Canada as an important part of this society," Haddad said. "It's a very proud thing, really."

Members of the P.E.I. Lebanese community performing a traditional dabke dance. (Submitted by Paul Haddad)

Haddad said Lebanese culture and heritage is "everywhere you go," from Lebanese food to people who've made important contributions in fields like law, medicine, engineering and business.

In P.E.I., Joe Ghiz became the first premier in Canada of non-European descent in the 1986 general election. His son Robert Ghiz served as premier from 2007 to 2015.

The annual Lebanese levee, which started in the 1960s to celebrate New Year's Eve, has grown into an event that draws hundreds of people every year. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the event came back last January.

"This year, it should be even bigger and better," Haddad said. "This is a special year. We're celebrating Lebanese Heritage Month for the first time ever.... We'd like to see everybody at the levee."

'You shouldn't forget your culture'

Olinda Gossen's family moved from Lebanon to Canada in the early 1960s. She first came to P.E.I. about a decade later, during her honeymoon.

Olinda Gossen's family. From left to right: sons Joseph and Richard, Olinda and her husband, George, and daughters Rosie and Denise. (Submitted by Olinda Gossen)

"We're still here," she said. "I met my husband in Lebanon.... He didn't speak English and I didn't speak Arabic very well either, but we communicated. I learned the Arabic language from him, from my friends in P.E.I., and from listening to Lebanese music."

Gossen was born in Brazil, the country with the largest community of Lebanese people outside Lebanon itself. She said she's done everything she can to keep her culture alive, including passing it down to her four children and six grandkids.

Gossen's family has grown since she moved to P.E.I. in the 1970s. (Submitted by Olinda Gossen)

"I learned to cook and the language, and the dance," she said.

"We all have our culture. So you should know about it and teach your children about it, too.... You shouldn't forget your culture. Ever."

Haddad's father, Najib, came to P.E.I. in the late 1950s, following his brother who was already on the Island. Haddad said the siblings eventually drew the whole family to Canada.

Haddad's father, Najib, came to P.E.I. in the late 1950s. He's 94 years old. (Submitted by Paul Haddad)

"At the age of nine or 10, my parents took us back to Lebanon," he said. "They wanted to educate us there. They wanted us to learn the language, to read and write and learn the culture. And then times got difficult there with the civil war and everything, and we came back."

A long history of conflict

Haddad said there has always been conflict in Lebanon and the Middle East.

The first Lebanese immigrants to Canada were mostly Christians fleeing the Ottoman Empire, for example.

Much more recently, Lebanon's 15-year civil war displaced as many as a million people before ending in 1990.

Some senior family members of the Rashed and Haddad family. Paul Haddad said father and his brother eventually brought their whole family 'one after the other.' (Submitted by Paul Haddad)

Just a few days ago, the Canadian government asked its citizens to leave Lebanon amid rising tensions along its border with Israel, as the conflict between that country and Hamas-controlled Gaza deepened.

"I just want everybody to pray for Middle East, you know, because we're all brother and sisters in the eyes of God," Gossen said.

"I'm born here, born and raised in P.E.I.," Haddad said. "We're fortunate and very proud to be Canadians."