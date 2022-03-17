'It was magic, man': Film P.E.I. course a boundless adventure into digital animation

They aren't Pixar prodigies just yet, but some Islanders had a blast giving life to their 2D imaginations thanks to Film P.E.I.

The non-profit organization recently wrapped up a 12-week online course where Islanders learned the basics of digital animation — including how to make a ball bounce across the screen, walking animations and much more.

Professional animator Teresa Kuo taught the course and said digital animation has limitless potential, allowing people to tell "any type of story" they choose.

"I really like how there's no boundaries to where you can take your animation," she said. "The world is your oyster."

It's really inspiring to see that type of process and creativity … we're all working together as a team. — Teresa Kuo

Al MacDonald simply loved the course.

"It was fantastic, it was something I always wanted to do and I had the time to do it and I enjoyed it more than I thought I was going to. It was like a big grown up playing with crayons," he said.

"It was magic, man."

Teresa Kuo with Film P.E.I. ran a remote learning workshop to teach intro to 2D animation. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Animations started with line drawing, followed by movement and colour. Then, as every piece of the puzzle was added, the bigger picture of what he was doing became much more clear.

He was actually animating. At home.

He couldn't believe it.

"Geez, I can't wait to sit down with my granddaughter and do this with her," he said. "All I kept thinking was, 'Granddad is playing with a colouring book.' It was a blast."

'Granddad is playing with a colouring book' Duration 0:25 Al MacDonald was floored by what he could create during the 2D animation course, and couldn't wait to show his granddaughter. 0:25

Testing the limits

Kuo grew up in a family of animators. Her parents both work in animation, but she said what she's doing is a little different from what they've done.

The course she taught for Film P.E.I. was entirely online, and was a pilot project that had tablets with stencils delivered to students so they could follow along with lessons and use the tablets to animate at home.

"Some of the animations were, you know, the basic bouncing ball that they would do. A pendulum," she said. "From something simple like that we dived into a little bit more complexity, I wanted to kind of test them and see how far they could go."

It was fun, but intimidating. — Erin Kitchen, student

And what she saw surprised her.

Dave Hicks, one of the students, said the course was exciting and "demystified" the animating process by making it simple and easy to learn.

"You draw all the frames and then when you play it it's like 'Oh, wow! It moves!'" he said. "Everybody ended up producing stuff so that bodes well on Teresa's teaching."

Learning the ins and outs of animation with others was something he's "very grateful" for, and one of the works he's most proud of is a bouncing tomato — even if it's not perfect.

"It bounces a little bit backwards, a little retrograde, but seeing it just in motion, it was the most dramatic one and it was the first one. That one for sure was definitely the funnest."

Animations started with line drawing, followed by movement and colour. Then, as every piece of the puzzle was added, the bigger picture of what they were doing became much more clear (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Erin Kitchen was also in the class and said she's worked with filmmaking before, but animation was something she hadn't tried until now. Classes usually started with animation principles, with Q&A, learning and finally some homework: to animate and present to the class the next week.

"It was fun, but intimidating," she said with a laugh. "Some of the animations that I made I realized afterwards that they weren't quite hitting the mark but I still loved them anyway."

Her favourite creation was a hand pulling a flower pot. "It's the one where things kind of clicked for me," she said, smiling. "After eight weeks it finally happened!"

Inspiration from teaching

Kuo said it was gratifying to teach such passionate students. There is a learning curve, of course, but seeing such keen students work hard to bring their animations to life makes it worthwhile.

We'd like to start experimenting with members teaching members. — Omar Broderick, Film P.E.I.

"I get inspired a lot, too, by my students," she said. "It's really inspiring to see that type of process and creativity … we're all working together as a team."

Omar Broderick, executive director of Film P.E.I., said the pandemic has made workshops, training and production hard, so they looked to remote programming, like the 2D-animation course and may continue to offer more online courses to help grow the industry in the future.

"We'd like to start experimenting with members teaching members," he said.

"We're going to do a trial period, reach out to a couple members and … [have them] pass on some of that knowledge to the membership or the community at large."