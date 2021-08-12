Iconic Parks Canada program is teaching more first-time campers on P.E.I.

With a shimmering sparkle over the sandy beach in front of Cavendish Campground in P.E.I. National Park on Friday, the sun set — but for some of the campers it was just the beginning of a new experience.

"I never went camping before so I just — I want to get the experience," said 10-year-old Harris Miao. "I'm excited and also quite nervous."

Harris Miao says there were lots of mosquitos during his camping experience but he would still recommend others try it out. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Harris moved to Canada from China with his family five years ago. His was one of five different groups taking part in Parks Canada's Learn-to-Camp program.

"I think it is very exciting to learn about new things," said fellow camper 12-year old Henry Luong who recently moved to P.E.I. with his family from Vietnam. "How to build up the tent. How to make fire."

Parks Canada experience

Henry Luong said he was excited to try camping for the first time. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Learn-to-Camp is a national program that has been running since 2011 at P.E.I. National Park.

"It's become one of our iconic programs here at Parks Canada because we know that it's an accessible way to get Canadians out into nature and to feel that connection with our special places like Prince Edward Island National Park," said Janette Gallant, visitor experience product development officer with Parks Canada on P.E.I.

"It's a way that we can bring people in, be supported but actually get to immerse yourself in a natural environment and to have some of those really wonderful traditional experiences in a way that feels really supported."

Parks Canada will have limited spots open to rent on Friday evenings at Cavendish Campground for people in groups of six to take part in the Learn-to Camp program.

Traditional Canadian camping experience

The P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada (PEIANC) has long been a partner with Parks Canada on the Learn-to Camp program on P.E.I.

"We invite newcomers that are interested to come out and camp for the first time,"said Valerie Fitzpatrick, a member of the community engagement team with PEIANC.

Valerie Fitzpatrick, a member of the community engagement team with the P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada, says the annual camping event is a great way for people to connect with each other while stepping outside of their comfort zone. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"Maybe not the first time but maybe the first time in Canada and experience all that we have to offer."

The limited spots often fill up fast, Fitzpatrick said, with a wait-list of people eager to join the program.

"Then they come and they really love it even more than they thought they would but they just didn't feel comfortable going camping on their own," Fitzpatrick said.

It makes it easier, Fitzpatrick said, to have staff from PEIANC and Parks Canada on hand to help the first time campers with any problems that may arise right there in the campsite.

Janette Gallant, visitor experience product development officer with Parks Canada on P.E.I. says the Learn-to Camp program helps make camping more accessible for people who want to try it without having to buy all the necessary camping equipment. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

PEIANC help set the participants up for success by providing them with information beforehand on what to expect and what to bring.

Supplies and supports

Parks Canada provides all the basic cooking equipment including the propane camp stove. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Parks Canada supplies a tent, sleep pad, camping chair, cooking supplies, and a propane stove.

Campers have to bring their own sleeping supplies — like blankets and pillows — as well as any food they want.

Staff host some demonstrations for the participants in the evening to show how to do basic camping things.

"It's not just about setting up the tent but about setting up a full campsite, about starting a fire, using a propane stove to be able to cook things," Gallant said.

Campers before their first overnight stay at a Parks Canada Learn-to-Camp program 0:56 Two young first-time campers talk about what they are doing and expect during their stay at Cavendish Campground. 0:56

"We help everybody get started so that they have a successful first experience."

The provided camping equipment is a way that Parks Canada can help reduce barriers to those who just want to try it out for the first time, she said.

Modified program due to COVID

Campers reflect in the morning after their first night in a tent 2:10 Some of the participants speak about their experiences of the past night sleeping in the great outdoors. 2:10

There will be changes to the Learn-to Camp program this year.

Typically, a weekend event is put on earlier in the year with around 100 participants at the same time. There would be group gatherings and catering for some of the meals.

Parks Canada is running a modified version of it this year. Every Friday until the end of summer there are five campsites open for the Learn-to Camp program.

While some slots are reserved for members of the PEIANC, Parks Canada will also be opening spaces up for anyone looking to get that first camping experience.

Tents and sleeping pads are provided but campers still have to pack up what they need to sleep comfortably like blankets and pillows. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"We see, often as a result of the pandemic, we have more and more people looking to experience nature in different ways," Gallant said.

"They may be people who haven't gone camping in the past but now are thinking that that's something that they would really like to do."

Parks Canada is offering Learn-to Camp equipped camping programs at three sites — P.E.I., Halifax and Vancouver.

In the morning

Parks staff also talk about all the work done to protect the National Parks sites and what the first-time campers can do help out. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

The smell of meat frying and sounds of birds chirping and tweeting helped campers get out of their tents Saturday morning.

CBC stopped by to see how some of them felt after their camping experience.

"Here in the tent we are all very warm and cosy," said 10-year old Andy Gu. "It was fun. You should do it once in a lifetime. You should go try it."

The campers took some time to fly kites on the beach at Cavendish Campground. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"It was kind of a good opportunity to actually stay in the woods and close to nature so it was kind of cool," said 15-year-old Joyce Li.

"I think we learned new skills like building the tent and making a fire," said 12-year old Wenqi Li. "In the wild and sleeping over, I think that's something that you have to literally try at least once."

Fang Fang Yang was originally going to let her daughter stay overnight with friends at the campground but decided to join them as well.

Harris Miao says one of his favourite memories was walking the beach alongside Cavendish Campground with is family in the evening. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

She said she was won over by the beauty and peacefulness of the area.

"It is a special experience for me, " Yang said.

She had not done camping like this before in China and it's given her a new outlook on the activity.

"I don't like outside for overnight but this experience…. I think it is amazing."

When asked if she would try it again, she gave an emphatic yes and asked where she could get a tent of her own.

Connections within the community

The equipment supplied by Parks Canada for the Learn-to-Camp program helps make it easier for people to experience camping first hand. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Fitzpatrick has been out camping with the participants as a PEIANC staff representative each year the program has been operating on the Island.

It also helps build connections within the community, she said.

Some of the participants are meeting each other for the first time and forming bonds while camping.

"The next thing you know you've got another newcomer family — completely different country, different language — and they've popped over next door and they're helping them figure out their tent because they want to share that skill immediately," she said.

"It's beautiful, it really is. It's heartwarming to see every year."

Stewards of the land

Left to right: Wenqi Li, Haixia Zhu, Leta Yang, Fang Fang Yang enjoying the beach at Cavendish Campground. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Gallant said the program is close to her heart as she has been involved since it began on P.E.I.

"It's just so warm and welcoming and it is beautiful to see all these people come in and have that first experience," Gallant said.

Furthering that deep connection with the natural spaces is a way that Parks Canada sees as helping develop the new visitors as good stewards of the land each time they visit in the future.

"It's about making people aware of what we are protecting and in turn they are becoming stewards of the National Park and helping in that protection and sharing those messages as well," she said.

'Parents let me stay up really late'

Some of the participants watching a Friday night performance of A’tuken — stories, songs and dance of Mi’kmaq culture at Cavendish Campground, P.E.I. National Park. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

In the morning, first-time camper Henry said he slept really well.

"I want to go camping again," he said. "It was really fun."

Harris reported back that he also made it safely through the night.

"It's pretty cool because sleeping in a tent was awesome and my parents let me stay up really late," Harris said.

He said they even went for a walk along the beach late in the evening so the family could all see what it was like.

He recommends others try camping out but did have some advice for people who may not have done it before.

"I would suggest it but you have to bring a lot of stuff," Harris said.

"And also, there's a lot of mosquitos but it's really fun and you get to study nature and just wildlife."

Many of the fire pits at P.E.I. National Park have the Parks Canada logo. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

