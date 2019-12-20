From Charlottetown to Bethlehem: RCMP officer on special mission to West Bank

RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler is making the most of an opportunity that has sent her almost halfway around the world on a very different kind of mission.

Butler is well known to Prince Edward Islanders as one of the principal communications officers for the RCMP for the past five years, but since October she has been in the West Bank working with the European Union Police Mission for the Palestinian Territories.

"Our job is to advise in different sections and to help them with training and to develop as a police force," said Butler.

"Most of my work is within the family and domestic violence sexual offences, any offence to do with vulnerable people and gender-based violence."

Butler helping to prepare a booth for an anti-violence campaign. (EUPOL COPPS)

The training involves interviewing techniques, how to investigate sexual assaults as well as how to talk to young children.

Meanwhile, Butler is learning about life in the occupied territories.

Generally, Butler said she feels safe and she can move around freely, but traffic is an issue, particularly at checkpoints. While she is working in the Palestinian city Ramallah in the West Bank, she is living in Jerusalem. The commute through the checkpoint generally takes her an hour, but it has taken as long as three, and that's with diplomatic plates on her vehicle.

She carries a cellphone with her at all times to receive security alerts.

"You have to make sure that you are aware of what's going on around you," said Butler.

"You're aware of the situation as it changes."

Christmas in Bethlehem

Butler is finding the atmosphere in Jerusalem and the West Bank very different during the Christmas season from what she is used to.

With the culture around her predominantly Muslim and Jewish, there are few Christmas decorations to be seen or carols piped through the stores. The days leading up to Christmas are much like any other, she said.

Butler has plans to attend Christmas Eve midnight mass at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem (Leanne Butler)

But she has made some special plans with her other visiting colleagues.

"I am going to Bethlehem for Christmas Eve service, where six of us have applied to get tickets to go into the Church of the Nativity for the midnight mass," said Butler.

"I'm super excited to be able to do that. That's kind of a dream that's going to come true, I hope."

Butler is taking the opportunity to get out and see some of the sights, such as this marker of sea level in Jericho. (Submitted by Leanne Butler)

On Christmas Day, a holiday for the visiting training officers, Butler said she will get together with some of those colleagues for a potluck dinner where everyone will bring a traditional dish from their homeland.

It's a full year assignment for Butler, and she said she is excited to see what the seasons will bring.

