How to watch the 2023 CBC P.E.I. leaders' debate

Prince Edward Island's four major party leaders are set to square off in the CBC P.E.I. leaders' debate Monday night, March 27.

CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin will moderate the debate, featuring Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker, Liberal Party Leader Sharon Cameron, NDP Leader Michelle Neill and PC Party Leader Dennis King.

The leaders will be asked to define their vision for the province on a variety of topics, and respond to questions submitted by voters.

The debate will be broadcast live from 6:30 to 8 p.m. AT on CBC TV and CBC Radio One.

You can catch a livestream of the debate on CBC Gem, CBC Listen, or the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

It will also be streamed live on the CBC P.E.I. website, where we'll have up-to-date coverage of the debate and a recap of the significant moments from the event.