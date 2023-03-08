How to watch the 2023 CBC P.E.I. leaders' debate
The debate moderated by CBC's Louise Martin airs tonight from 6:30 to 8 p.m. AT
Prince Edward Island's four major party leaders are set to square off in the CBC P.E.I. leaders' debate Monday night, March 27.
CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin will moderate the debate, featuring Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker, Liberal Party Leader Sharon Cameron, NDP Leader Michelle Neill and PC Party Leader Dennis King.
The leaders will be asked to define their vision for the province on a variety of topics, and respond to questions submitted by voters.
The debate will be broadcast live from 6:30 to 8 p.m. AT on CBC TV and CBC Radio One.
You can catch a livestream of the debate on CBC Gem, CBC Listen, or the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
It will also be streamed live on the CBC P.E.I. website, where we'll have up-to-date coverage of the debate and a recap of the significant moments from the event.
