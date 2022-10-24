Content
P.E.I. party leaders to square off in debate ahead of provincial election

The leaders of Prince Edward Island's four main political parties will take on the critical issues facing voters in a televised debate ahead of the provincial election.

The debate is streaming online and on Facebook, as well as broadcasting live on TV andradio

Cody MacKay · CBC News ·

CBC Compass + Leaders' Debate

12 minutes ago
Live
CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin will moderate the debate between Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker, Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron, NDP Leader Michelle Neill and Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King.

The debate will be broadcast live on TV, radio, and online. 

To get to the heart of each party's commitments to P.E.I., CBC News asked for questions from the public to put to the leaders. The questions were drawn directly from the responses and the leaders have not seen them beforehand.

The primary issues on the campaign trail have been health care, housing, climate change and the cost of living.

The debate runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. AT.

Cody MacKay

Cody MacKay

