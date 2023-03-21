Cost of living, worker shortages top of mind as P.E.I. leaders debate economic policy

The leaders of Prince Edward Island's four major provincial parties faced off Tuesday morning, discussing what they would do in government to support local businesses continuing to face headwinds.

The debate was hosted by the Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Charlottetown Inc. and was livestreamed on social media.

The leaders answered questions on the issues facing local industries left hurting over the last few years due to pandemic shutdowns, labour shortages, high inflation and the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona.

Questions were submitted in advance by members of the local business community. One of the main themes of the debate was how the Island would be able to attract workers, and get them to stay.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker said the province is driving away new graduates, and needs a functioning health-care system to keep talent here.

"I can't tell you how many times at the doors I've been told by people that they are either leaving here or their friends who want to come here cannot come here because the health-care system will fail them," he said.

PC Leader Dennis King touted some of the initiatives his party introduced while in power, including partnering with the Construction Association of P.E.I. to introduce Islanders to carpentry.

"Our plan focuses and will continue to focus on a number of aspects which include immigration, bringing new people to Prince Edward Island, but also up-skilling and re-skilling our labour force through our educational partners and through our private sector partners," he said.

Basic needs must be met, leaders say

The would-be premiers also answered questions about taxation and developing the Island's infrastructure.

All agreed that in order to let the economy grow, they need to meet the basic needs of Islanders — particularly as prices rise.

NDP Leader Michelle Neill said first off, the minimum wage needs to keep up with inflation.

"CEO salaries are increasing, corporate profits are increasing — paycheques, of course, of the ordinary people are not," she said. "The NDP will raise the minimum wage immediately to $17 an hour and will increase the minimum wage alongside inflation until we can launch a guaranteed basic income."

Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron said addressing housing would be one of her government's top priorities.

"Access to housing — in particular, affordable housing — is perhaps one of the most important social and economic challenges of our time. No one is happy about this and balance needs to be restored," she said.

"We haven't been building to meet demand."

Business owners CBC News spoke with said there isn't a catch-all solution to the problems they currently face.

They said governments should be willing to listen to them to help find a way forward.