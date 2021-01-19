Fire that displaced elderly residents at Le Chez-Nous ruled accidental

The fire at a community care home in Wellington, P.E.I., that displaced 47 elderly residents has been ruled accidental.

The fire marshal's office says it has completed its investigation of the Jan. 19 fire at Le Chez-Nous.

The fire occurred in a crawl space on the basement level off the furnace room, according to an email to CBC News.

The cause was attributed to a "fault in electrical circuitry from the original structure built on-site," it said.

The investigation included staff from the fire marshal's office, as well as investigators from an insurance company, a propane expert, provincial electrical inspection, and an electrical engineer from Halifax.

The residents of the home were temporarily relocated to the Mill River Resort.

There were no injuries related to the fire or evacuation.

More from CBC P.E.I.