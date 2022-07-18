P.E.I. court looking for more justices of the peace

Courts on P.E.I. are looking for lawyers interested in working as justices of the peace.

The justices of the peace would review applications for search warrants and protection orders under the Victims of Family Violence Act, and conduct release hearings.

Unlike other justices of the peace, the new positions will be hired by and work for the courts not the province. This will help address concerns relating to conflict of interest, said Jeff Lantz, chief judge of the provincial court of P.E.I.

"They'll be lawyers. They weren't lawyers in the past. And it may be a bit of a challenge to find lawyers who aren't connected to firms that do this sort of work, which could be a conflict, too. So we're kind of holding our breath, hoping that we will get enough applicants to have a good interview process."

Those interested can find the application on the provincial court website. The deadline to apply is Aug. 8.