How P.E.I. singer Lawrence Maxwell got to perform at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe

For P.E.I. musician Lawrence Maxwell, the idea of going to Nashville had always been in the back of his mind.

Recently, the country singer made that idea a reality, but it wasn't just any trip.

While in Nashville, Maxwell sang on stage at the Bluebird Cafe, where many country greats have performed.

"I was definitely a little nervous when things were getting going," he said. "But I also, I felt pretty confident in my ability.

"It was just a great energy in the room. Like everyone was really responsive and encouraging. And I really, I left that experience just feeling inspired based on the people that I saw."

Quick fingers and some luck

Maxwell, the 2019 Music P.E.I. award recipient for country recording of the year, went to Nashville with the hope of getting on as many open mic stages as possible.

He secured a spot at Bluebird thanks to quick fingers and some luck.

You're going to die at the end of the day, so you may as well do something you love to do. — Lawrence Maxwell

"Every Monday they host an open mic, and they open up the phone line from 11 a.m. to noon, and they take the first 25 callers. So basically as soon as 11 o'clock hits, everyone in the city is just trying to get on there," Maxwell said.

"I called an embarrassing amount of times. Like, triple digits."

Eventually he got through and had the chance to perform an original song. He was one of performers who "lucked out again" and got to perform a second song.

On the walls of the café, Maxwell saw photos of past performers like Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and George Jones.

Maxwell said he was inspired by the other musicians who performed with him at the Bluebird.

"The level of writing, level of musicianship and singing, it just was all at a level that I'd not quite experienced at an open mic before. So it was really encouraging for me, and I actually went back to my place and I wrote a song after that."

What's next for Maxwell

Maxwell is hoping to channel some of the inspiration from his trip to Nashville into his songwriting. He's working on a new album, which he hopes to release in June 2020.

He's also making changes in his life. He plans to move to Halifax in October and make music his main focus.

"It sounds doom and gloom, but you're going to die at the end of the day, so you may as well do something you love to do."

More P.E.I. news