P.E.I.'s 'live-action Mario Kart' here to stay after scramble to buy land

Start your engines and keep 'em running, lawn tractor racing is here to stay.

Racers had a bit of a scare regarding the future of the sport this summer after the land they race on just west of Morell, P.E.I., was put up for sale.

That sent the P.E.I. Lawn Tractor Racing Club dashing to save their sport by buying the land they've been racing on for the last four years, says club president Jeff Wilson.

Although, for quite some time they didn't have the $40,000 to do it.

"We kind of got sent scrambling to find funding to buy the property. Being that we're such a small club, it's kind of hard sometimes," he said.

"We really didn't want to set up somewhere else, it's a perfect location."

The races take place at Grassroots Raceway, a 200-metre track, located six kilometres west of Morell in West St. Peters. (PEI Lawn Tractor Racing Club/Facebook)

While there wasn't a hard deadline for them to purchase the property, Wilson said it was a "sooner-the-better" situation as they didn't want it bought from underneath them.

However, Wilson's wife Nicole, the club treasurer, made the decision to meet with the Community Business Development Corporation (CBDC) in Montague about providing a loan to the club to purchase the land.

And, with a loan from the CBDC, the deal to put the land in the hands of the club is now officially in motion, meaning P.E.I.'s "live-action Mario Kart" is here to stay.

'We'll see what the future holds'

"We had a couple backup plans but we weren't 100 per cent," Wilson said.

"We didn't know how far we wanted to go in, if we wanted to put up one of our houses or whatever, but I'm just glad that we didn't have to do that. And I'm glad we didn't have to shut the club down."

The club has grown from about five members when it started to roughly 50 now, Jeff Wilson says. (CBC)

Now that the land is almost in the hands of the club, Wilson said now they can turn their attention to expanding the club and even the track itself.

"All the plans we've had in the past as far as expanding and stuff … we can actually talk about that now that we're in there permanently," he said.

"We'll see what the future holds."

But first, to celebrate.

The next race at the Grassroots Raceway will begin this Sunday, Aug. 5., at 2 p.m.

'I'm glad we didn't have to shut the club down,' Wilson says. (Jayne Crane/Facebook)

