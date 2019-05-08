Man arrested under suspicion of driving a lawn mower while impaired

RCMP arrested a man in western P.E.I. Tuesday after receiving a tip from the public that he was driving erratically on a lawn mower.

RCMP say an officer found a 72-year-old man driving on a dirt road in Alberton, noticed signs of impairment, and arrested him.

The man faces charges of failing to provide a breath sample. He is scheduled to appear in court in June.

"We don't want to see anybody getting hurt, the driver and including any public that might be in the area. Obviously we need to take into account public safety," said RCMP Sgt. Neil Logan about the incident.

RCMP reminded the public that it is illegal to operate any motorized vehicle while impaired, including tractors.

