Marking 1 year of COVID-19 on P.E.I., Islanders share their images of life just before lockdown
Hundreds of Islanders shared their photos of celebrations, gatherings and more before COVID-19
When Islanders think about life prior to COVID-19 many think of different moments that take them back to a time before circuit breakers, mandatory masks and physical distancing.
For many, these are special moments: weddings, gatherings, sports, celebrations and much more. These events, just before or around when the World Health Organization declared a pandemic, drew Islanders together and now have people yearning to return, at some point, to a life similar to then.
We asked for your photos of such moments and many Islanders delivered, with hundreds sharing images.
Here are just some of your photos. For the full list, click the Facebook link below.
Lasting moments before COVID-19
March 10, 2020. <a href="https://twitter.com/hollandcollege?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hollandcollege</a> Embracing Diversity Fair. Cultural Celebration at Charlottetown Centre. <a href="https://t.co/78MinudWsg">pic.twitter.com/78MinudWsg</a>—@PEIDougKelly
Our <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamSnowCurling?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamSnowCurling</a> sons won the U18 provincials and then had their hearts broken after their first nationals experiences were cancelled ...twice <a href="https://t.co/oOx2tPr859">pic.twitter.com/oOx2tPr859</a>—@SaltnPebble
Ash Wednesday Service - February 26th, 2020 at Summerside Church of the Nazarene. <a href="https://t.co/wjiDGDQAZM">pic.twitter.com/wjiDGDQAZM</a>—@robinshomes
