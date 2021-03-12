Marking 1 year of COVID-19 on P.E.I., Islanders share their images of life just before lockdown

When Islanders think about life prior to COVID-19 many think of different moments that take them back to a time before circuit breakers, mandatory masks and physical distancing.

For many, these are special moments: weddings, gatherings, sports, celebrations and much more. These events, just before or around when the World Health Organization declared a pandemic, drew Islanders together and now have people yearning to return, at some point, to a life similar to then.

We asked for your photos of such moments and many Islanders delivered, with hundreds sharing images.

We asked for your photos of such moments and many Islanders delivered, with hundreds sharing images.

Lasting moments before COVID-19

Donna Murray shared this picture of the Kinkora Blazers winning the basketball championship 'just before it all started.' (Submitted by Donna Murray)

The Irish Rovers entertained people at the Harbourfront Theatre in late February 2020, says Barbara Bowness. 'We sooooo enjoyed it, as we had just returned from our lovely tour in Ireland, five months earlier ... we felt like we were back in Ireland that night.' (Submitted by Barbara Bowness)

'Two days before the pandemic,' says Jessica NC. (Submitted by Jessica NC)

Brett Jönes shared this picture from February 2020 'when we could be shoulder to shoulder.' (Brett Jönes)

March 10, 2020. <a href="https://twitter.com/hollandcollege?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hollandcollege</a> Embracing Diversity Fair. Cultural Celebration at Charlottetown Centre. <a href="https://t.co/78MinudWsg">pic.twitter.com/78MinudWsg</a> —@PEIDougKelly

Emma Taylor Gallant travelled Thailand a month before shutdown in March. (Submitted by Emma Taylor Gallant)

Vicki Publicover says visiting the Grand Canyon was on her bucket list. But the trip didn't end there, as she then travelled to Las Vegas then to California in a 'trip of a [lifetime] for me.' (Submitted by Vicki Publicover)

Emily Taberara shared this picture of a birthday supper with friends at the Delta in Charlottetown. (Submitted by Emily Taberara)

Pat McIver shared this picture of the Summerside Capitals on March 12, right before a playoff game. 'Next day our season was over,' McIver says. 'Still hurts.' (Submitted by Pat McIver)

Our <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamSnowCurling?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamSnowCurling</a> sons won the U18 provincials and then had their hearts broken after their first nationals experiences were cancelled ...twice <a href="https://t.co/oOx2tPr859">pic.twitter.com/oOx2tPr859</a> —@SaltnPebble

Leslie Labobe shared this picture of his cousins and family members together. (Submitted by Leslie Labobe)

Candace Arsenault shared this picture of her 'little brother marrying his soulmate' in February 2020. (Submitted by Candace Arsenault)

Tim and Suzanne Nicole Harris shared this picture from their surprise wedding in Charlottetown in December 2019. 'We were very lucky we planned it for when we did,' she said. 'We surprised my family with family photos at the [Charlottetown Curling Club] as a Christmas present, which was actually our surprise wedding!' (Submitted by Tim Harris)

'Just hanging with 40,000 other people at Disney at the end of February,' says Rochelle Arsenault. (Rochelle Arsenault)

Ash Wednesday Service - February 26th, 2020 at Summerside Church of the Nazarene. <a href="https://t.co/wjiDGDQAZM">pic.twitter.com/wjiDGDQAZM</a> —@robinshomes

