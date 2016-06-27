For Charlottetown's public pools, Saturday's the last chance to make a splash

For Islanders hoping to spend the final days of summer at Charlottetown's public pools, this weekend will be their last chance to do it.

Simmons and Victoria Park Pools will close for the season at the end of day Saturday.

Pools close at the same time every year, ahead of the beginning a the new school year, said Mitchell Tweel, chair of parks and recreation for Charlottetown.

This summer, the two pools were often at full capacity, Tweel said.

"Anytime I looked at these two pools they were, they were full...all summer long and people really had a great opportunity to enjoy themselves," he said.

Simmons pool was free for the public to use, he said, and he hopes that policy will carry forward into next summer as well.

