Fun things to do this last weekend of August

As summer winds to a glorious close on P.E.I., there's plenty of arts and entertainment for locals and visitors to Prince Edward Island.

Here's a sampling.

Wild Threads Literary Festival

The Wild Threads Literary Festival in Charlottetown is a four-day annual festival presented by P.E.I. Writers' Guild.

It's underway now and runs until Sunday, and will feature workshops by renowned Canadian writers of fiction, non-fiction, poetry and storytelling as well as publishing industry panels.

Register and check out the schedule here.

Busker Festival

Rhythm Works, also known at The 6ix Stix, are the official drummers for the Toronto Raptors, and will be performing at the new Busker Fest in Charlottetown. (Rhythm Works/Facebook)

The Charlottetown Busker Fest at Founders' Food Hall and Market is a new free festival that runs Friday to Sunday in Charlottetown.

It will feature up to 18 busker performances per day, at stages located by the food hall's main entrance as well as its newly expanded patio.

Magicians, jugglers and family entertainers are slated to perform, which will also feature some local acts.

Find more information on the event's Facebook page.

HockeyFest

Hockeyfest Game-On street hockey festival will happen in Summerside this weekend. (Submitted: Jones Entertainment Group )

Billing itself as "the world's largest travelling street and pond hockey festival," HockeyFest — Game On is bringing its tournament to Summerside's Credit Union Place this weekend.

Come out and cheer on your favourite local men's, women's and children's teams Saturday and Sunday

Information on the tournament can be found on the HockeyFest website.

Sunflower event in Montague

The GEBIS monks on P.E.I. are inviting the public to come take photos of their field of sunflowers in Montague. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

This one's for photography aficionados! The monks at the Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute Society are opening up their sunflower fields at 2795 Heatherdale Rd. in Montague to the public again this Saturday and Sunday.

Local vendors will be selling their wares by the field, and a fundraiser will be held for the society's End Hunger in P.E.I. campaign.

Registration is free, and is required. You can do so here.

P.E.I.'s largest truck convoy

The fifth annual edition of this fundraising event will see truck drivers and the law enforcement community raise funds for Special Olympics P.E.I.

The event will begin on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., with the first truck in the convoy scheduled to depart the Department of Fisheries and Oceans' parking lot in Charlottetown at 10 a.m.

The convoy's route, as well as other information can be found here .

Art in the Open

A sci-space sculpture featured at Art in the Open in 2016. (Art in the Open/Facebook)

We saved perhaps the best for last! Art in the Open is back once again with an outdoor showcase of instalment and performance art in Charlottetown's Victoria Park, Rochford Square and Confederation Centre of the Arts from 4 p.m. to midnight.

See 36 projects with works by more than 50 artists including Graeme Patterson, Sarah Wendt, Pascal Dufaux, Willow Bell, Ali O'Sullivan, and the Black Cultural Society of P.E.I.

One of the big highlights every year is the March of the Crows. This year the murder will be leaving Victoria Row at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, marching loudly through the streets of Charlottetown ending at Victoria Park around 8:15 p.m.