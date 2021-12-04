Large structure fire at Orwell Cove

Prince Edward Island RCMP are warning the public to avoid the area of Brush Wharf Road in Orwell Cove due to a large structure fire.

The fire is located at Atlantic Aqua Farms, a shellfish business in the area.

The Department of Public Safety says the fire remains active and the fire marshal is at the scene.

Atlantic Aqua Farms markets P.E.I. mussels, oysters and clams across North America.

More details on the fire are expected soon.