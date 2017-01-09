Laptop stolen from Summerside home while residents were asleep, police say
Police are investigating the theft of a laptop computer from a home in Summerside, while the residents were asleep inside.
The residents noticed the missing laptop and called police shortly before 9 a.m. Monday morning, according to a media release.
Police believe the rose gold, 13-inch Macbook Air was taken from the home while the occupants were still asleep, sometime between midnight and 8:45 a.m.
Police say the suspect or suspects likely got at the laptop by damaging a window screen on the ground floor of the home and taking the computer through the open window.
