Jeff Lantz appointed as P.E.I.'s new provincial court chief judge

Jeff Lantz has been appointed as the new chief judge of the provincial court of Prince Edward Island.

He replaces Judge Nancy Orr, who has completed her five-year appointment.

In a news release, Bloyce Thompson, P.E.I.'s attorney general and minister of justice, said Lantz's five-year term begins immediately.

"Judge Lantz has been an integral part of the provincial bench for the past 15 years. His dedication to encouraging healthy and thriving communities throughout his career has served Islanders well," Thompson said.

"As he begins his new expanded role, I have no doubt he will continue to serve Islanders with fairness and thoughtfulness."

Thompson thanked Orr for her service.

"I know she will continue to serve Islanders well as one of our prominent Island jurists."

