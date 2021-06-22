New language app helps newcomers adjust to Island life

A new language app on P.E.I. aims to help newcomers adjust to Island life.

Kahlid Shami, who moved here five years ago, developed the translation app for phones and tablets.

And the best part, he says, is "that it's free for the users."

Nu Wel Com sends notifications for things like events, volunteer opportunities and walk-in clinic hours to your device in 12 languages.

It even tells you which colour garbage bin to put out.

"For example, the traditional way for waste management … is to look to your neighbour and see if it's green or black," Shami said. "But wouldn't it be nice idea to have a notification a day before to remind you that tomorrow is the green or black bin?"

Community services top of mind

It also translates news from government as well as police news releases and provides safety tips — a more recent tip reads "at the beach, always swim with a buddy. A buddy can perform a rescue or call for help if you get into trouble."

Shami said his app will help newcomers understand key parts of living here, and that building community is one of the most important ideas behind creating and growing the app on the Island.

"We need to provide, through Nu Wel Com, community services," he said. "The good thing is when you provide this information in the language that users understand it has a huge impact."

It could also be extremely useful for parents of school-aged children, Shami said, to know when cancellations happen. For example, like after post-tropical storm Dorian.

Shami said some parents missed the notice about school being closed, and that some were embarrassed that they didn't know what English and French-speaking parents had known.

Nu Wel Com looks to change that, and provide notifications about events such as this and much more.

"This is an important notification," he said. "It's time-sensitive sometimes, you want to know if the bridge is opened or closed, or you need to know about different activities happening."

The app is available in the Apple Store as well as Google Play.

