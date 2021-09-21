Complicated rules translated into plain language for P.E.I. landlords

A charity group that helps Islanders understand the law is turning its eye to landlords.

Community Legal Information (CLI) is launching a new plain language legal guide for landlords Wednesday.

It will outline a landlord's rights and responsibilities in an easy to understand way, including information about rent increases over the allowable amount and the process to apply for those, as well as rules around evictions.

CLI published a guide like it for tenants two years ago.

(Laura Meader/CBC)

"We've opened up our inquiry line to landlords, and we've produced this publication that's a mirror of the other one to help landlords out as well," Morgan Sandiford, CLI's renting legal navigator said.

"The system works best when everybody operating under it understands it."

Sandiford said landlords often have an informal understanding of what they need to do, but sometimes they need help with specific situations and guidance on what forms to fill out.

The guide will be available in multiple languages, including French, Arabic and Chinese.

"I've spoken to landlords and tenants about the timing for evictions," Sandiford said. "Clearing those things up can help a lot."

The guide is available for download for free from CLI's website and the group plans to make it available soon at all public libraries.