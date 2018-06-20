Environmental assessments of former landfills to take 2 more years

Officials with P.E.I.'s Department of Environment say it will be two more years before environmental assessments of dozens of former landfill sites will be completed.

P.E.I.'s Auditor General Jane MacAdam raised concerns about the contaminated sites in her 2015 report, finding many had never undergone water or soil testing to determine "whether there is contamination as well as any public health and safety risks."

She also said in her report that "the cost to assess, contain and/or clean up contaminated sites could be significant."

In a follow-up report earlier this year, MacAdam said only one of her nine recommendations regarding government's management of the sites had been implemented, raising concerns of continuing risks associated with the sites.

On Wednesday, officials told members of the province's standing committee on public accounts that six of the nine recommendations have been implemented, with work continuing on the remaining three.

They said preliminary testing has been conducted at more than 30 former landfill sites, and ongoing work to conduct more detailed analysis will be completed by 2021.

Deputy minister Brad Colwill told the committee six sites underwent Phase 2 assessments in 2018 and four more are currently underway.

Basically 85 to 90 per cent of the sites that we've done so far, the dump site is where it's supposed to be. — Greg Wilson, manager of contaminated sites

He said that will leave 12 more assessments to be completed over the next two years, with that part of the work wrapping up in 2021.

As the assessments are completed, government is also having to determine what, if any cleanup is required at the former landfills.

All but one of the sites examined last year will require further testing, while one will require remediation.

'Not too worried about them'

Greg Wilson, manager of contaminated sites for the province, told CBC in an interview following the meeting that a remediation plan for a former landfill site in St. Peters is currently being developed.

"Basically 85 to 90 per cent of the sites that we've done so far, the dump site is where it's supposed to be," Wilson said. "There's predictable groundwater contamination of a low level underneath the site and only under that site," he said, explaining most sites are "intact and it's isolated. And yeah, we're not too worried about them at this point."

Greg Wilson says most sites were never properly decommissioned. (CBC)

But in some cases he said contamination has spread to adjoining properties, while at other sites he said "there's some contamination there that we didn't expect."

The landfills were used for all kinds of waste in the past, including disposal of hazardous materials.

Wilson told the committee most sites were never properly decommissioned.

Since the auditor general's report, government has added a liability on its books of $2.1 million, representing the expected cost to assess and remediate the contaminated sites.

