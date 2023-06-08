Group hosts rally calling for more action on land protection

Dozens of Islanders rallied outside Charlottetown's Coles Building to voice their concerns about land use issues in P.E.I.

Premier Dennis King discussed the subject with Island residents who assisted the "Whose Land is it Anyway?" rally to call for more action on land protection Thursday.

The Coalition for the Protection of P.E.I. Lands hosted the rally. James Rodd, a member, said he's frustrated after failed attempts to get the government to return his phone calls, emails and meeting requests.

"The spirit and the intent of the Lands Protection Act has been ignored or not even looked at," Rodd said.

"We want the government to talk with us and with our communities so that we can explain the situations that are happening within communities. We don't want to be shut out."

Rally participant Joan Dyment presents Premier Dennis King with a petition signed by more than 2,800 residents. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Rodd said he's looking for transparency and communication with the government to help resolve concerns surrounding land use regulations.

"What we're really interested in is for the government to engage with us and with grassroot communities," he said.

"We need the discussion. We need to hear what communities and the grassroots are saying."

Any information should be given to Islanders, King says

Rally participants raised three specific current land use controversies: Brendel Farms, Point Deroche, and Buddhist land purchases in the Kings County area.

The premier said information surrounding these issues would ideally be public, but legal concerns may prohibit complete transparency.

James Rodd, left, speaks to Premier King. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"Any information involving Islanders should be given to Islanders, unredacted if possible, but under the laws of course," King said.

King said land is an important issue, and that he would be looking into the current policies surrounding the Land Protection Act.

"I'll continue to try to work as hard as I can to do the best I can. I'm just going to try to make sure we leave it better for the next generation. And that's all I can commit to," he said.

Bryson Guptill was at the rally. He said King showing up was a step in the right direction.

"We've been looking at this issue for over seven months, so I'm glad to see the premier step forward and actually take questions and try to deal with some of the legitimate issues that have been raised by this coalition," he said.

Guptill said what happens now is up to King and the provincial government, but that he's satisfied with the progress made so far considering the complex nature of the issue.

"Asking for a public inquiry is a big deal. I'm very, very pleased to see that he's going to look at the legislation as it exists," he said.