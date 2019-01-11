Why Harmony Wagner wanted to showcase rural P.E.I. businesses

Harmony Wagner says writing and directing this weekend's episode of Land and Sea opened her eyes to the "world-class stuff" happening in rural P.E.I.

The episode explores the joys and the challenges of being rural entrepreneurs on P.E.I.

"It was exciting to just learn more about how worldly a rural area can be," said Wagner, a filmmaker based in Charlottetown.

I was just introduced to all these things that I didn't know were happening on P.E.I. that are really exciting. — Harmony Wagner

"I loved hearing about Eureka Garlic, Olde Towne apple orchard I was just introduced to all these things that I didn't know were happening on P.E.I. that are really exciting. People are doing world-class stuff, like George Dowdle's oysters. He's getting calls from Angus Young and Geddy Lee because his oysters are so good."

Wagner highlights two rural businesses in particular, Lenny Gallant's Birdmouse Quirk Shop in Cardigan and Derrick Hoare's The Table in New London.

This Sunday - the joys and challenges of being a rural entrepreneur.<br>We'll meet the folks behind 2 unique businesses on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrinceEdwardIsland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrinceEdwardIsland</a> who are working hard to stay true to their vision <a href="https://twitter.com/tommurphycbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tommurphycbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCPEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/EmMYuzvGVK">pic.twitter.com/EmMYuzvGVK</a> —@cbclandandsea

"I think both businesses are doing really interesting things that are kind of thinking outside the box even if they lived in a city," she said. "Having that based in a rural area is an added layer of complication for making a business work."

Airs Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

As an Island businessperson who freelanced the job with Land and Sea, Wagner said in a way she could relate to her subjects.

"By me shining a light on these businesses it was helpful to mine.... I would like to continue to push out more stories about P.E.I. for that show because we haven't been highlighted as much as the other provinces and we've got lots of stories to tell."

Land and Sea airs Sunday mornings at 11:30.

More P.E.I. news