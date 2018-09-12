Lakeside finally gets its beach boardwalk

Construction is underway on a new boardwalk going down to the beach at Lakeside, P.E.I.

Residents of the community just outside Morell had lobbied the province to build a new boardwalk for two years after the old wooden staircase was damaged in a winter storm.

Local resident Hugh Logan said the beach was not accessible, particularly for seniors and those with mobility issues.

The new boardwalk will cost the province about $25,000. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"For the last couple of years the staircase sort of went sideways every time somebody went and stepped on it," he said.

"It was rickety and ready to fall over. A lot of people wouldn't even take the stairs, they'd just come up to the boardwalk and walk down the dune beside it."

Hugh Logan is a Lakeside resident who lobbied for the new boardwalk. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

The new boardwalk, which costs about $25,000, is being funded by the province's department of rural development.

The area's MLA, Sidney MacEwen, said having the beach access will help protect the dunes.

"It's environmentally better. We're not having four or five different paths through the dunes."

Contractors hope to have the boardwalk completed by the end of this week.

The new boardwalk is expected to be completed by the end of the week. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

With files from Nancy Russell