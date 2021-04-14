Lacrosse players on P.E.I. excited for 2023 Canada Games

Box lacrosse is making a comeback on P.E.I. with players setting their sights on the 2023 Canada Games.

Box lacrosse is like its cousin sport on the field, but played inside, usually in hockey arenas. It's a faster game, played in a smaller space, five players on each side, with the hard rubber ball bouncing quickly off the concrete floor and around the boards and glass.

Coach Mitch Sanderson says more players are welcome to join. There are teams for males and females. Watch the above video to get a sense of their hopes and dreams.

P.E.I. is hosting the 2023 Canada Winter Games Feb. 18 to March 5.

