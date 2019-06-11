Shelter for women in addictions treatment to double in size
Request for proposals planned for this summer
A Charlottetown shelter for women recovering from addiction is expanding, Health Minister James Aylward announced Wednesday.
Speaking in the legislature, Aylward said six beds would be added, doubling its capacity.
"I can't go into a great much detail on this work, because Lacey House is a confidential and secure location for the protection of those who seek help there," he said.
"I can say that the support provided by this facility is outstanding. And I know the clients and residents are so thankful for the care that they do receive."
Aylward said he hopes to get the requests for proposals out by late summer.
Mental health campus details
Aylward also provided some details on building a new mental health addictions campus.
In the throne speech last week, the government said the campus — initially proposed by the previous Liberal government — would be its top infrastructure priority.
Aylward the campus would begin with structured housing and an adult day treatment program.
With files from Sarah MacMillan
