P.E.I. loses more than 9K jobs in April

P.E.I. had the lowest unemployment rate in the country in April, but behind that seemingly strong showing are hiding problems in the labour market.

Statistics Canada released the Labour Force Survey for April on Friday morning. It showed an unemployment rate on P.E.I. of 10.9 per cent, compared to 13 per cent nationally.

The unemployment rate is relatively low because of a huge decline in the number of Islanders in the workforce, the largest percentage decline in the country. The workforce is made up of people who are working, and those who are looking for work.

In March Statistics Canada counted 85,900 Islanders in the workforce. In April there were just 77,700, down 9.5 per cent. Nationally, the number of people in the workforce fell 5.7 per cent.

In terms of the unemployment rate, the smaller workforce offset a loss of 9,200 jobs on the Island. That's 11.7 per cent of the jobs that were in the provincial economy in March. The province's performance in holding onto jobs in the pandemic is a little worse than the national average, where 11 per cent of jobs were lost.

The total number of jobs on the Island is down 14 per cent since the pre-pandemic times of February.

