More jobs on P.E.I. in June, but unemployment rate still climbing

The unemployment rate was up again on Prince Edward Island in June, as the rate of job creation was once more unable to keep pace with the number of people re-entering the workforce.

Statistics Canada released the Labour Force Survey for June on Friday morning.

It shows the unemployment rate on P.E.I. rose to 15.2 per cent, despite another 1,700 jobs being created. More than twice as many people joined the workforce in June — a total of 3,800.

At the height of the pandemic in April, P.E.I. had the lowest unemployment rate in the country, due largely to a precipitous drop in the number of people looking for work. In May, it was about the same as the national average.

The Island's June rate was well above the 12.3-per-cent national unemployment rate. Only Newfoundland and Labrador and Alberta had higher unemployment rates than P.E.I.

Women worse off

As in May, women continue to carry the brunt of the employment costs of the pandemic.

Women's unemployment rate is 73 per cent higher than men's.

June unemployment for women: 19.4%

June unemployment for men: 11.2%

The unemployment rate continued to climb for women in June, while for men it was down.

"Women continue to lag behind men in employment prospects," said UPEI economist Jim Sentance.

"Overall they seem to have come back looking for work more strongly than men, but unemployment rates for women continue to be multiple times higher than February or last year, while for men it's more or less back close to normal."

Nationally, the unemployment rate for women is just five per cent higher than the one for men, or 0.6 percentage points.

The difference is especially pronounced for youth, who as a group are hit harder.

The unemployment rate for 15- to 24-year-olds was 29.2 per cent, but the rate for young women was almost double the rate for young men, at 38.8 versus 20 per cent.

More from CBC P.E.I.