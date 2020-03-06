Full-time jobs lost as unemployment rate falls on P.E.I.

The unemployment rate on P.E.I. fell 3.5 percentage points in July, but the drop was caused by an increase in part-time work and thousands leaving the labour force.

Statistics Canada released the Labour Force Survey for July Friday morning.

The number of full-time jobs in the economy fell, from 63,100 to 61,800, but total employment was up with an increase in part-time jobs, from 10,500 to 12,900.

That increase in employment combined with 2,000 people leaving the job market to drive the unemployment rate down to 11.7 per cent.

The number of people in the labour force, those either working or looking for work, has been a roller coaster this year. It hit an all-time high in February, 87,600, then crashed to 77,700 during the height of pandemic restrictions on the economy in April. By June it had recovered to close to January levels, only to have Islanders exit the workforce again in July, with the number dropping to 84,700.

Looking at the population as a whole, the percentage of people employed did not change much from June to July, but more of the people who were employed were in part-time jobs.

Nationally, the unemployment rate also fell, down 1.4 percentage points to 10.9 per cent. The trend across Canada was mostly for part-time jobs as well, but there was a slight increase in full-time employment.

