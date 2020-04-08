Latest job report shows P.E.I. lost 2,100 jobs

The Labour Force Survey from Statistics Canada shows P.E.I. was not yet feeling a big impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March.

The report shows a historically-excellent 8.6 per cent unemployment rate for March. That's up from 8.0 per cent in February, but an improvement over the 8.9 per cent from March of last year.

But behind that rate there are worrying signs. The number of jobs, which grew steadily through 2019, was down significantly, as was the number of people in the labour force.

The number of jobs fell by 2,100, or 2.6 per cent. The unemployment rate remained relatively low because there were also significantly fewer people in the labour force. That was down 1.9 per cent.

Nationally the numbers were much worse with a million jobs lost, a drop of 5.2 per cent.

The survey was taken March 15-21, in the midst of the declaration of the public health emergency on the Island, and just as businesses were being shut down.

March 16: Public health emergency declared.

March 17: Restaurant dining rooms closed.

March 18: Non-essential businesses asked to close.

The P.E.I. government has estimated the pandemic could cost the economy 20,000 jobs by May.

Even in the March numbers part-time workers were feeling the pinch.

That number fell 1,000 to 11,200, an 8.2 per cent drop.

It is the only statistic that is worse than March 2019, down 5.9 per cent from the previous year.

More to come.