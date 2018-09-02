Skip to Main Content
Labour Day 2018: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many businesses and services will be closed on Labour Day, Sept. 3 — which is statutory holiday in Canada.

Liquor stores and many other places are closed

Some stores are open but many are closed. (Shutterstock/Pitamaha)

Some restaurants and bars will remain open, but it's a good idea to check before heading out for a bite.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.​

  • All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
  • Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores are closed, although Souris Co-op will be open regular hours.
  • Atlantic Superstores are closed.
  • Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
  • Charlottetown Mall is closed.
  • Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Walmart is closed.
  • For Island Waste Management, garbage normally collected on Monday has been moved to Saturday Sept. 8.
  • T3 Transit will not be providing service.
  • P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.
  • Canada Post will not have delivery service.​​

