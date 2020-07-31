Labour Day 2020: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many businesses and services will be closed on Labour Day, Sept. 7 — which is a statutory holiday in Canada.

It is also the last day before many P.E.I. students head back to school.

Some restaurants and bars will remain open, but it's a good idea to check before heading out for a bite.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services:

All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.

Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores are closed, except for Souris Co-op which is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Atlantic Superstores are closed.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.

All P.E.I. Cannabis stores are closed.

Charlottetown Mall is closed.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.

Walmart is closed.

For Island Waste Management, garbage normally collected on Monday has been moved to Saturday, Sept. 12.

T3 Transit will not be providing service.

P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.​​

