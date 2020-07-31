Labour Day 2020: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many businesses and services will be closed on Labour Day, Sept. 7 — which is a statutory holiday in Canada.
It is also the last day before many P.E.I. students head back to school.
Some restaurants and bars will remain open, but it's a good idea to check before heading out for a bite.
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services:
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
- Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores are closed, except for Souris Co-op which is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Atlantic Superstores are closed.
- Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
- All P.E.I. Cannabis stores are closed.
- Charlottetown Mall is closed.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed.
- For Island Waste Management, garbage normally collected on Monday has been moved to Saturday, Sept. 12.
- T3 Transit will not be providing service.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service.
