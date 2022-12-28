Content
PEI

Labour Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many businesses and services will be closed on Labour Day, Sept. 4, which is a federal statutory holiday in Canada.

Big grocery stores closed, but there are other places to pick up food items

A dark blue "sorry we're closed" sign hung on a window
Many businesses and services will be closed Monday for Labour Day, a statutory holiday In Canada. (Laura Howells/CBC)

Some restaurants and bars will remain open on Monday, but it's a good idea to phone to check on hours before you head out.

Here is a partial list of what Island services and businesses are doing.​

  • All federal, municipal and provincial government offices are closed.
  • Canada Post post offices are closed, and there will not be a mail delivery service.
  • Island Waste Management will not have garbage collection, and disposal sites will be closed. Garbage normally collected on Monday will be picked up on Saturday, Sept. 9.
  • Royalty Crossing mall is closed. 
  • Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open regular hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Other Shoppers locations are also open.
  • County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but Lawtons Drugs is open from noon to 5 p.m. Other Lawtons locations are also open.
  • Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores are closed.
  • Atlantic Superstores are closed. 
  • Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Panda Mart in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Murphy's Pharmacies in Summerside, Morell, North Rustico, Tyne Valley, Wellington and East Royalty locations in Charlottetown are closed. The location in Parkdale is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The locations in Cornwall and Stratford's Kinlock Road as well as those in Charlottetown's Queen Street and West Royalty are open from noon to 5 p.m. The Kensington Murphy's is open from 1 to 5 p.m.
  • Walmart is closed.
  • T3 Transit is not operating. 
  • P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
  • Cannabis P.E.I. stores are closed.
  • P.E.I. public libraries are closed.
